Texas Tech blanks UNC Greensboro 2-0 to avoid elimination

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Birdsell threw seven shutout innings and Texas Tech used a wild pitch and a throwing error to score two runs on the same play as the Red Raiders defeated UNC Greensboro 2-0 in an elimination game of the Statesboro Regional. Texas Tech (38-21) will play the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern and Notre Dame in an elimination game Sunday morning. Birdsell (9-3) allowed five hits and two walks, striking out four. Andrew Devine followed Birdsell and retired all four batters he faced, striking out a pair. Derek Bridges got the final two outs, striking out Zack Budzik on three pitches with two runners on base to end the game for his first save of the season.