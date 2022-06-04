Top-seeded Tennessee outlasts Campbell 12-7 to advance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jorel Ortega hit two home runs, Cortland Lawson hit a three-run shot in a four-run ninth and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee outlasted Campbell 12-7 in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee (54-7) advances to Sunday’s title game. The Volunteers will play the winner of an elimination game between Campbell (41-18) and Georgia Tech on Sunday morning. A loss by Tennessee would force a Monday finale. A two-run homer by Jarrod Belbin ignited a four-run third and the Fighting Camels grabbed 4-0 lead. Ortega had a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and Drew Gilbert hit a three-run shot in the fifth, followed by an RBI single from Oretega, as Tennessee took a 7-4 lead and never trailed again.