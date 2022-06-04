UConn’s 4 homers put No. 15 Maryland in loser’s bracket

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Matt Donlan’s three-run home run in the seventh inning, one of four Connecticut blasts, broke the game open and the Huskies defeated No. 15 overall seed Maryland 10-5 in the winner’s bracket of the College Park Regional. The Huskies’ power, which included Zach Bushling’s two-run shot in a four-run eighth, dropped the Terrapins into a Sunday loser-out game with Wake Forest, with the winner facing UConn on Sunday evening. UConn took a quick lead when David Smith and Erik Stock led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs.