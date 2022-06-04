Umpires bar Dodgers’ Roberts from pitching position player

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer. With Los Angeles trailing 9-4, Roberts sent utility player Zach McKinstry to the mound to begin the ninth, but he was halted by umpires. A lengthy delay and discussion followed, and umpires got on the headsets to discuss the situation with the review center in New York. Crew chief C.B. Bucknor announced that McKinstry would not be allowed to pitch, and reliever Evan Phillips began warming in the Dodgers bullpen.