A winning team again: Braves top Rockies 8-7 behind Olson HR

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. had a solo shot among his four hits and the Atlanta Braves moved above .500 for the first time since the season’s opening week with an 8-7 victory over the reeling Colorado Rockies. The Braves completed a four-game sweep and won their season-high fifth straight. Ryan Feltner allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings in the Rockies’ fourth straight loss. Brendan Rodgers homered, doubled, singled and drove in three for Colorado. Brian Server and Charlie Blackmon also went deep. Colorado has dropped 20 of 27.