Arizona ousts Miami, will play Ole Miss for regional title

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tanner O’Tremba had a two-out two-run double in the top of the ninth inning and Arizona rallied to beat No. 7 overall seed Miami 4-3, knocking the Hurricanes out of the Coral Gables Regional.Arizona (39-24) will play Mississippi for the championship on Monday. The Wildcats will have to beat Ole Miss twice to earn a berth in the Super Regionals.The Wildcats’ rally in the ninth started after Andrew Walters (0-1) struck out Blake Paugh and Mac Bingham to open the inning. Leadoff batter Nic McClaughry reached on an infield single and took second on a wild pitch. Walters plunked Daniel Susac with a 1-2 pitch and O’Tremba doubled to right-center field, scoring both runners.