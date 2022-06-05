Chatagnier, Ole Miss rally to beat Arizona 7-4 in regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Chatagnier went 3-for-4 with four RBI — including the tying home run in the seventh and a bases-loaded double in the eighth — and Mississippi beat Arizona 7-4 at the Coral Gables Regional. Ole Miss (33-22) plays Miami with the winner advancing to the regional final and Arizona plays Canisius in a loser-out game. Chatagnier’s double drove in two runners and moved Kevin Graham to third before a fielding error allowed Graham to score, giving the Rebels a 7-4 lead — their first of the game — in the top of the eighth.