Czech, Smith lead Texas past Arizona, into WCWS semifinals

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Estelle Czech allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, JJ Smith hit a three-run homer and Texas defeated Arizona 5-2 to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Czech retired the first eight batters she faced in relief of ace Hailey Dolcini on her way to eliminating the Wildcats. Texas advanced to play Big 12 rival Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Monday. In the other semifinals matchup, defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma will face No. 5 UCLA.