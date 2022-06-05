Georgia Tech rolls past Campbell 6-5 to stay alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Simpson had five hits and scored four runs, Josiah Siegel threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run relief and Georgia Tech rolled to a 16-5 win over Campbell in a loser-out game of the Knoxville Regional. The Yellow Jackets banged out 19 hits to eliminate the Camels, who had won the matchup in the regional opener. The win was the 1,348th for Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall, the most among active NCAA coaches. Simpson also had two of Tech’s seven stolen bases. Kevin Parada was 3-for-6 with three runs batted in, Andrew Jenkins also plated three runs without a hit and Tim Borden III scored four times in three official at-bats.