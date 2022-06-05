Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Billy Horschel figured he didn’t have to anything special with a five-shot lead at the Memorial. He delivered a big moment just to make sure. Horschel made an eagle putt from just inside 55 feet on the 15th hole that all but secured his win at Muirfield Village. He shot a 72 and won by four shots over Aaron Wise. It was a special win at the tournament Jack Nicklaus built. And it was made even more special because it was the first time his three children were at a tournament he won.