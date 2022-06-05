Jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in rookie playoffs sold for $2.7M

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California auction house says a jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season has sold at auction for $2.73 million. SCP Auctions says the buyer wants to remain anonymous as does the seller. David Kohler of SCP Auctions had estimated the jersey from the 1996-97 season would fetch between $3 million and $5 million, but it came up short. Another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year, which is the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.