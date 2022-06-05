Lanford, Florida avoid elimination, beat Cent. Michigan 6-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit two home runs and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to help Florida beat Central Michigan 6-5 to stay alive at the Gainesville Regional. The Gators (40-23) play Oklahoma later in the day and must beat the Sooners twice to advance. Langford and Sterlin Thompson drew back-to-back walks to open the ninth inning and BT Riopelle’s sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position before Langford scored on a sac fly by Ty Evans to give Florida a 6-5 lead. Ryan Slater (6-3) pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for Florida.