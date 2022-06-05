LEADING OFF: Angels’ skid at 11, Mets vs Padres, Ray slumps

By The Associated Press

Mike Trout is mired in the worst slump of his brilliant career and the Angels are one loss from matching their longest skid in 34 years. Noah Syndergaard starts Monday night as Los Angeles returns home looking to stop an 11-game slide in the opener of a four-game series against Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox, who have won four straight. Trout is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, his longest drought in the majors. Winless since May 24, the Angels are on their longest losing streak since an 11-game slide in August 2016. They haven’t dropped 12 in a row since the last 12 games of the 1988 season.