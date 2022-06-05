Macario out of Women’s World Cup qualifiers with ACL injury

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

U.S. national team forward Catarina Macario injured her the anterior cruciate ligament in a match with French club team Lyon and will miss World Cup qualifying next month. Macario was injured 13 minutes into Lyon’s season finale on Wednesday, a 4-0 victory over Issy. The 22-year-old was Lyon’s top scorer this season with 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions. The injury means she’ll miss the CONCACAF W Championships next month in Mexico, which determine the region’s World Cup teams.