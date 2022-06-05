Maryland hits 5 HRs, eliminates Wake Forest 10-5 at regional

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chris Alleyne hit a two-run home run in the Maryland’s six-run eighth inning and the Terrapins beat Wake Forest 10-5 to avoid elimination at the College Park Regional. The Terrapins (47-13) play UConn later in the day in the championship round. Ian Petrutz walked to spark a two-out rally in the eighth that gave the Terrapins the lead for good. Bobby Zmarzlak hit a two-run homer to left, Kevin Keister walked on four pitches and then scored on a double by Luke Shliger to make it 5-5. Alleyne followed with a home run to give Maryland its first lead of the game. Pierce Bennett hit a lead-off homer in the fifth and a two-run shot by Brock Wilken in the sixth gave Wake Forest a 5-2 lead.