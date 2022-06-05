Meesseman, Parker lead Sky past short-handed Mystics 91-82

CHICAGO (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 13 points with six assists, five steals and four rebounds against her old team, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Chicago Sky defeated the Washington Mystics 91-82. The Sky took control in the third-quarter, out-scoring the Mystics 31-22 . Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points, Parker was four assists shy of a triple double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Washington hopes to have head coach Mike Thibault and assistant coach Shelley Patterson back after they missed the game due to health and safety protocols. Mystics’ leading scorer Elena Delle Donne sat out the game to rest. Tiana Hawkins had 21 points off the bench for Washington.