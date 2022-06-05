Mets blow late lead but rally in 10th to beat Dodgers 5-4

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Davis led off the 10th inning with an RBI double after the Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and New York hung on to salvage a four-game series split with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pete Alonso doubled home the tying run in the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly for the Mets, who have won eight of 11. Will Smith homered and Eddy Alvarez tied it with a two-out RBI single in the ninth for the Dodgers, who have lost five of seven. Adonis Medina pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his first career save.