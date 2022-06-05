Mike Fratello chosen as Chuck Daly achievement award winner

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Fratello won everything from big games and to an Emmy award. He also won the respect of his peers. Fratello was announced Sunday as this year’s recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. The National Basketball Coaches Association has been giving out the award since 2009. Fratello is the 17th winner. He has been involved in the NBA as a coach or broadcaster since the late 1970s. He spent parts of 17 seasons as a head coach in Atlanta, Cleveland and Memphis. He also won an Emmy as best on-camera sports analyst in New York in 2015.