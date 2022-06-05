MotoGP rider thinks race was over, misses out on podium

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaró has missed out on a podium finish at the Catalonia Grand Prix after thinking the race was over a lap before it ended. Espargaró was in second place when he crossed the line on the second-to-last lap. He lifted off the throttle and started to wave to fans at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He realized his mistake a few turns later and immediately went back to racing, being able to finish in fifth place. The 32-year-old Espargaró stopped after crossing the line on the last lap and looked desolate.