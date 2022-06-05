No. 1 Vols rally in 9th to beat Ga Tech 9-6, win regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the middle of a six-run ninth inning to help No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rally for a 9-6 win over Georgia Tech to win the Knoxville Regional. The Volunteers fell behind the Yellow Jackets 4-0 after four innings, with two runs coming in the third on a throwing error and Stephen Reid’s two-run homer in the fourth. Trey Lipscomb had an RBI single in the seventh to get within 4-3.Pinch-hitter Jared Dickey singled to open the ninth, Jordan Beck had a RBI double and Lipscomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moore came through with his single and Evan Russell singled in another run.