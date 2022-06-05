Phillies rally late to hand Angels 11th straight loss

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in the eighth, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 9-7 victory that sent slumping Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels to their 11th straight defeat. It was the fourth victory in a row for the Phillies, who have won all three games under interim manager Rob Thomson since he took over when Joe Girardi was fired Friday. Philadelphia outscored the Angels 26-9 while sweeping the three-game series. Trout went 0 for 3 and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest drought of his decorated career. The three-time MVP walked and scored for the Angels, whose last win came on May 24.