Powers scores 27, help Lynx hold off Liberty 84-77

NEW YORK (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty 84-77 after nearly blowing a 19-point lead. New York trailed 71-55 after three quarters. A pullup jumper by Sebrina Ionescu got the Liberty within 74-73 with four minutes to go. But Powers grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and turned that into a pair of free throws. She then rebounded a New York miss and quickly scored on the other end for a 78-73 lead. Ionescu led the Liberty with 31 points.