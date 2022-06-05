Rangers designate Willie Calhoun for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willie Calhoun, the Texas Rangers’ primary acquisition in the 2017 deadline trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers, was designated for assignment on Sunday. Calhoun, 27, had been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock early last month after hitting .136 in 18 games with one home run and two RBI and then requested a trade. He hit .221 with four homers and 15 RBI with Round Rock. Calhoun came to Texas with pitcher A.J. Alexy and infielder Brendon Davis for Darvish, then a four-time All-Star with the Rangers.