Red Sox complete sweep of A’s behind Cordero, Hill

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 5-2 victory. Rich Hill pitched three-hit ball over six innings and had five strikeouts. Rafael Devers homered and drove in two runs as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to four and got back to .500 at 27-27 for the first time since April 22. The A’s lost their seventh straight and fell to 7-23 at home. That’s the worst record in the majors and the second-worst in franchise history through 30 games. The 1920 Philadelphia A’s started 6-23-1 at home.