Ronaldo adds to record goal tally; Haaland, Gavi also score

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his world record-extending 116th and 117th goals for Portugal in the Nations League. Erling Haaland got his 17th and 18th goals at a faster rate for Norway. Gavi opened his Spain account at age 17. Ronaldo had gone five games and nearly nine months without an international goal until Portugal routed Switzerland 4-0. It’s now 117 goals in 188 Portugal games for the 37-year-old star. Haaland has 18 goals in just 19 games for Norway after scoring twice in a 2-1 win at Sweden. Gavi scored in first-half stoppage time and Spain leveled late to draw 2-2 at the Czech Republic.