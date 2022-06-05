Root leads England past New Zealand in 1st test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Former captain Joe Root has given his successor Ben Stokes the perfect start to his reign at Lord’s, carrying England to victory with a match-winning century to seal the first test against New Zealand on Sunday. Root walked away as skipper in April after five years and a record 64 games in charge but remains the team’s most reliable performer and produced a knock of 115 not out to set up a five-wicket victory. In a decisive partnership with Ben Foakes, who made an unbeaten 32 in a stand of 120, Root shepherded the home side to a stiff chase of 277 with his first fourth-innings hundred. By doing so Root became just the second Englishman to reach 10,000 test runs — following in the footsteps of his own predecessor as captain, Alastair Cook.