Run in 9th lifts Coastal Carolina past Virginia 7-6

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Rowan Jr.’s single scored Austin White from second base with one out in the ninth inning to lift Coastal Carolina to a 7-6 win over Virginia in the Greenville Regional. White singled up the middle off Matt Wyatt (0-2) to lead off the ninth and was sacrificed to second by Eric Brown. Following an intentional walk, Rowan grounded a 2-2 pitch into center field for the win. The Chanticleers face No. 8 overall seed East Carolina, hoping to force a final game to determine the regional champion. The Cavaliers opened a 6-0 as Jake Gelof had a two-run homer in the third and a three-run shot in the top of the fifth.