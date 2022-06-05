Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:40 PM

Stanford stays alive with 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara

KTVZ

STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Leadoff batter Brock Jones had three hits, including a two-run double, and Kody Huff had two RBI singles among his four hits to propel No. 2 overall seed Stanford to an 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional. Stanford (44-14) advances to Sunday night’s championship game against Texas State. The Cardinal have to beat the Bobcats twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content