Stanford stays alive with 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara

STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Leadoff batter Brock Jones had three hits, including a two-run double, and Kody Huff had two RBI singles among his four hits to propel No. 2 overall seed Stanford to an 8-4 victory over UC Santa Barbara in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional. Stanford (44-14) advances to Sunday night’s championship game against Texas State. The Cardinal have to beat the Bobcats twice to advance to the Super Regionals.