Suwinski gets 3 hits, Pirates blank Diamondbacks 3-0

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series. Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Pirates starter Zach Thompson allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. David Bednar had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 10th save. Arizona’s Zac Gallen gave up two runs on five hits, and had three walks and four strikeouts in his first loss since Sept. 13, 2021.