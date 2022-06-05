Tatum gets no help, Celtics routed in Game 2 of NBA Finals

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jayson Tatum found his scoring touch after a rare poor shooting night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but it was the rest of his Boston Celtics teammates who went missing. Now instead of going home in control of the Finals, the Celtics will need to regroup following a 107-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors that evened the series at one game apiece. Tatum bounced back from a 3-for-17 shooting performance in the opener to lead the way offensively for Boston with 28 points on Sunday night. But outside of a fast start by Jaylen Brown, he had no help and the Celtics had no answers.