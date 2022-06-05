UCLA beats Florida 8-0 in 6 innings to WCWS semifinals

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Holly Azevedo threw a two-hit shutout and No. 5 UCLA beat No. 14 Florida 8-0 in six innings to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Gators. She threw just 88 pitches to claim the win. Kelli Godin, Maya Brady and Briana Perez each had two hits for the Bruins. UCLA will play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals and will have to beat the defending champion Sooners twice to reach the best-of-three championship series. The teams met in the championship series in 2019, with UCLA winning both games to claim the title.