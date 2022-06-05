Udoka, Ujiri angry over Nigerian basketball dysfunction

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka both spoke out Sunday against the decision by Nigeria’s government to withdraw its basketball teams from international competitions for two years and potentially eliminate any chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Ujiri and Udoka are both of Nigerian descent. Ujiri called for resignations and a rebirth of the Nigeran federation.