US to open World Cup vs Wales, held to 0-0 draw by Uruguay

KANSAS CITY, Kan, (AP) — Jesús Ferreira failed to convert a pair of first-half chances as U.S. forwards kept up their goal-scoring struggles and the Americans played a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their second of four World Cup warmup matches this month. The U.S. took the field three hours after learning Wales would be its opening World Cup opponent in November and the Americans stretched their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches since a September 2019 loss to Mexico. That’s one shy of the team record set from 2013-15. American forwards have one goal in the team’s last 13 matches.