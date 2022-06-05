Skip to Content
Walton's slam, Junis' solid outing lead Giants past Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Donovan Walton hit a grand slam, Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip. Junis limited the Marlins to two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. The right-hander has completed six innings in three of his last four starts. The Giants stranded four runners through the first three innings before Walton’s slam put them ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Walton drove the first pitch from Miami starter Braxton Garrett over the wall in right field for his first homer this season.

