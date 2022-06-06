All-Pro Aaron Donald returning to LA Rams with a big raise

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024. The team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Donald was already under contract for the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring with the Rams in February. Instead, the seven-time All-Pro will be back to torment offenses at the heart of Los Angeles’ defense.