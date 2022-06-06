AP Source: Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, said a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal. The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner.