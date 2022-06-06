Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini’s 11-day trial on charges of defrauding soccer governing body FIFA starts Wednesday. The case finally brings the epic downfall of soccer’s former world leaders into criminal court. The fallout from the case ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as president of FIFA and ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor. It also removed Platini as president of European soccer governing body UEFA. Federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation in 2015 into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier. The pair will go on trial in Bellinzona.