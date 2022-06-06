Brady hits 2 homers; UCLA stuns No. 1 Oklahoma to stay alive

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Maya Brady hit two home runs, and No. 5 seed UCLA defeated No. 1 Oklahoma 7-3 in a Women’s College World Series semifinal. Because Oklahoma was previously unbeaten in the double-elimination format and UCLA had a loss, the Bruins need to beat the Sooners twice to qualify for the best-of-three championship series. The teams will play again to decide which team will advance. Megan Faraimo got the win and Holly Azevedo threw three innings of hitless relief for the save. Nicole May took the loss for the defending national champion Sooners. She allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings.