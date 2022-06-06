Bruins fire coach Bruce Cassidy after 1st-round playoff exit

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Bruce Cassidy several weeks after losing in the first round of the playoffs. General manager Don Sweeney says the search for a replacement will begin immediately. Boston made the playoffs in each of Cassidy’s six seasons behind the bench. He coached the Bruins within one victory of the Stanley Cup in 2019. Cassidy immediately becomes a top candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Chicago, Winnipeg, Vegas and Detroit and any others that may now come open. The Bruins are expected to be without first-line left winger Brad Marchand and top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for at least the first two months of next season.