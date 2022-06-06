Coco Gauff’s ranking to career-high 13th; Nadal up to 4th

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff has moved up to a career-best No. 13 in the WTA rankings after her runner-up finish to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open. Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida. She jumped 10 spots by getting to her first Grand Slam final before losing to Swiatek 6-1, 6-3. Gauff had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament. She made it to the finals of singles and doubles at Roland Garros. Her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, went from No. 11 to No. 8 in singles. Rafael Nadal’s 14th French Open title allowed him to go from No. 5 to No. 4 in the ATP rankings behind No. 1 Novak Djokovic.