Danny Ainge says Jazz ‘desperately’ wanted Snyder to stay

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz face an unexpected search for a new coach. Utah was prepared to enter next season with Quin Snyder at the helm until the head coach unexpectedly stepped down after eight seasons. The two sides had recently discussed an extension with Snyder, who still had two years left on his contract. They did not reach an agreement before Snyder decided to step away. Snyder went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.