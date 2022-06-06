Darvin Ham embraces challenge as Lakers’ rookie head coach

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Darvin Ham recognizes the enormity of the task he is undertaking with the Los Angeles Lakers. The first-time head coach is expected to immediately return a veteran-laden roster to championship contention. He must create a new philosophy and instill a team identity around 37-year-old LeBron James, oft-injured Anthony Davis and polarizing guard Russell Westbrook, who doesn’t appear to be going anywhere this summer. That’s a daunting order for any coach, let alone a newcomer to the worldwide spotlight that illuminates every move by the 17-time NBA champion Lakers.