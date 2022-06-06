Elko sets HR record, Ole Miss wins Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tim Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, Peyton Chatagnier had a team-high six RBIs and Mississippi beat Arizona 22-6 to win the Coral Gables Regional. Mississippi won a regional on the road for the first time in program history to advance to play Southern Miss in the super regionals. After Arizona tied it at 5 on a two-run shot by Blake Paugh in the fourth, Ole Miss scored five runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to win going away. Kemp Alderman broke it open with a grand slam, his 10th home run of the season, to make it 10-5. Elko homered in the first, third and seventh to set a program record for home runs (22) in a single season.