Greene retires 20 straight in rain-shortened win for Reds

By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 in a rain-shortened game. Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double. The start was delayed 13 minutes due to rain, then a larger line of storms moved in and halted play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After a total of 46 minutes in delays, the game was called. Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner allowed four earned runs and needed 108 pitches to get through five innings.

