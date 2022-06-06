Louisville wins 3 straight to reach super regionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Levi Usher hit a two-run single in the eighth, Cameron Masterman added a go-ahead homer in the inning and No. 12 national seed Louisville beat Michigan 11-9 to win the Louisville Regional. Louisville won three straight regional games, after a loss to Michigan on Saturday, to advance to the super regionals against Texas A&M. Usher went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Masterman added three RBIs, including his fourth homer of the regional. Michigan started the game with three straight doubles to take a 2-0 lead, but Louisville scored seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the first.