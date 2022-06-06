Ober, out: Twins put righty on IL from ravaged rotation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin in yet another health setback for their rotation. Ober became the fifth sidelined pitcher for the Twins among the eight who have started three or more games for them this season. Sonny Gray, Chris Paddack and Josh Winder are on the injured list. Joe Ryan is on the COVID-19 list. Paddack is done for the year. Two other starting pitchers, Kenta Maeda and Randy Dobnak, have been out all season with long-term injuries.