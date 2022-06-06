Oklahoma rallies past Florida 5-4, wins Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shortstop Peyton Graham hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run eighth inning and Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 to win the Gainesville Regional. Oklahoma (40-21) won two of three games against Florida (41-25) on its way to earning a berth in the super regionals. The Sooners knocked the Gators into the loser’s bracket with a 9-4 win. Florida bounced back with a 7-2 victory over the Sooners to force Monday’s showdown.