Pierson back to Texas Tech as coach after long WNBA career

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Plenette Pierson is returning to Texas Tech to be an assistant coach at her alma mater after playing or coaching in the WNBA for most of the past 20 years. Pierson was a three-time WNBA champion as a player. She has been an assistant coach with the Minnesota Lynx the past three years. Pierson graduated from Texas Tech in 2003, after four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. She was the fourth overall pick by Phoenix in the 2003 WNBA draft. She played 15 pro seasons with the Mercury, Detroit Shock/Tulsa Shock, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.