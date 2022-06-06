Riley enters offseason looking for ways to improve Heat

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Pat Riley is in his usual place entering the offseason. If there’s a way to make the Miami Heat better, he’s all ears. The Heat president raved Monday about what his team was able to do this season, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making the East finals. But that’s not what Miami aspires to, and the fact that there’s an NBA Finals going on without the Heat involved means changes could certainly happen.