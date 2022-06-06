Son scores as South Korea beats Chile 2-0 in friendly

DAEJEON, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min has marked his 100th international appearance with a goal to help give South Korea a 2-0 win over 10-man Chile in a friendly. The Tottenham forward netted in stoppage time to add to an early goal from Wolverhampton striker Hwang Hee-chan, as South Korea continued its World Cup preparations by bouncing back from a 5-1 loss to Brazil last week. Hwang opened the scoring after 12 minutes, running into the area from the left and sending a powerful shot past Chile goalkeeper Fernando De Paul.